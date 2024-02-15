Nifty Midcap 50 gained 138.05 points or 0.99% to close at 13,914.4 points

Sensex climbs to 72,050 points, Nifty settles above 21,900 mark

By Mudit Dube 04:10 pm Feb 15, 2024

What's the story On Thursday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices showed an upward trend. The Sensex rose 0.31% to 72,050.38 points while the Nifty gained 0.32% to end at 21,910.75 points. The midcap indices also showed positive signals, with the Nifty Midcap 50 gaining 138.05 points or 0.99% to close at 13,914.4 points. Read on for more details on Thursday's market report.

Gainers and losers

Who were the biggest gainers and losers on Thursday?

As far as the top performing sectors are concerned, NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY PSE and NIFTY ENERGY led the way, gaining 3.17%, 2.84% and 1.72%, respectively. M&M, BPCL and NTPC emerged as the top performing stocks, edging up 6.52%, 4.67% and 3.43%, respectively. Among the biggest stock losers were Axis Bank, Apollo Hospital and ITC, which plunged 2.25%, 1.87% and 1.86%, respectively.

Data

Take a glance at the global markets

In Asia, Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng Index, and Nikkei climbed 1.26%, 0.41%, and 1.19% to settle at 2,865.9 points, 15,944.63 points, and 38,157.94 points, respectively. In the US, NASDAQ traded in the green, advancing 185.53 points, or 1.19%, to 15,841.13 points.

Forex, oil, and gold

Crude oil future prices declined by 1%

The Indian rupee (INR) on Thursday weakened against the US dollar, decreasing 0.01% to settle at Rs. 83.04. The gold future prices were flat at Rs. 61,440, while the silver prices climbed 0.46% to Rs. 70,475. Meanwhile, the crude oil future prices declined by $0.77 or 1% to $76.26 per barrel.

Data

Fuel prices in Delhi, Mumbai on Thursday

Fuel prices in India saw no change today. In Delhi, diesel and petrol are priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. In Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol retails at Rs. 106.29/liter.

Crypto

How are popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

Bitcoin is trading at $52,224.19 which is 1.28% up from yesterday. Ethereum is up 1.82% and is selling at $2,795.62. BNB and Cardano are priced at $345.73 (4.31% up) and $0.5831 (2.76% up), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at $0.08595, up 3.49% from yesterday.