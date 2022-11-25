Business

Sensex closes at 62,293.64 points, Nifty settles above 18,500 mark

Written by Athik Saleh Nov 25, 2022, 03:48 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 climbed 0.97% to close at 8,758.5 points

The stock market closed on a flat note on Friday with the Sensex settling at 62,293.64 points and Nifty ending flat at 18,512.75 points. The midcap stocks showed a bullish stance as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.97% to close at 8,758.5 points. Here are more details on the market's performance on Friday.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

On Friday, NIFTY MEDIA, NIFTY REALTY, and NIFTY PSE emerged as the top-performing sectors, rising 2.46%, 1.16%, and 1.05%, respectively. HDFC Life, Tata Motors, and Hero Motocorp emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 2.83%, 2.22%, and 1.4%, respectively. Among the biggest stock losers were Nestle, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Mahindra, which plunged 0.94%, 0.84%, and 0.81%, respectively.

INR goes down 0.08% against the US Dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) on Friday weakened against the |US dollar, plunging 0.08% to settle at Rs. 81.69. Not much movement was witnessed in the gold and silver futures prices as they were trading flat. While the gold price settled at Rs. 51,003, the price of silver ended at Rs. 57,430. The crude oil future prices surged by $0.43, or 0.49% to $88.49/barrel.

Take a look at the global markets

In Asian markets, both Hang Seng Index and Nikkei ended in the green, advancing to 17,573.58 points and 28,283.03 points, respectively. As far as the US market is concerned, NASDAQ witnessed a surge, edging 0.99% higher to 11,285.32 points.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $16,445.19, a 0.93% decrease from yesterday. Ethereum is currently trading at $1,179.57, down 1.84%. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $0.9995 (0.01% up), $295.81 (0.50% down), and $0.3107 (1.84% down), respectively. Up 0.46% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.08223.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai on Friday

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Friday with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol at Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25/liter, while petrol sells for Rs. 106.29/liter.