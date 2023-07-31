Sensex soars 367 points, Nifty settles above 19,750

Written by Akash Pandey July 31, 2023 | 04:05 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 gained 1.26% to close at 10,822 points

On Monday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices saw gains. While the Sensex rose 0.55% to end at 66,527.67 points, the Nifty jumped by 0.55% to settle at 19,753.8 points. The midcap stocks also showed a bullish stance as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 1.26% to close at 10,822.5 points. Here are more details on the market's performance on Monday.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

Among the top sector gainers in the stock market were NIFTY PSE, NIFTY METAL, and NIFTY ENERGY, gaining 2.02%, 1.74%, and 1.56%, respectively. Furthermore, NTPC, ONGC, and Power Grid Corporation emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 3.98%, 3.06%, and 3.04%, respectively. Among the biggest stock losers were Apollo Hospital, Britannia, and HDFC Life, which plunged 3.24%, 2.23%, and 1.89%, respectively.

Take a glance at the global markets

Moving on to Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index plummeted 0.46% to 3,291.04 points, while the Nikkei too plunged 1.24% to 33,172.22 points. However, the Hang Seng Index climbed 0.81% to 20,078.94 points. In the US, NASDAQ edged 1.9% higher to 14,316.66 points.

INR goes up by 0.01% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) gained against the US Dollar, rising 0.01% to Rs. 82.25 in forex trade on Monday. The gold futures prices tumbled 0.36% to Rs. 59,215, while the silver futures witnessed little movement, settling flat at Rs. 74,027. The crude oil futures prices surged by $1.16, or 1.44% to $81.14 per barrel.

No change in fuel prices

Fuel prices in Delhi remained unchanged on Monday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76 per liter. In Mumbai too, no change was noticed, with diesel costing Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies performed?

Bitcoin is trading at $29,374.94 which is 0.30% up from yesterday. Ethereum is down 0.34% and is selling at $1,867.69. BNB and Cardano are trading at $243.39 (0.47% up) and $0.3131 (0.56% down), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading 1.47% lower than yesterday at $0.07913.

