Why Sensex crashed 1,100 points today

India's benchmark stock market indices, the Sensex and Nifty, witnessed a major crash on Thursday. The S&P BSE Sensex tanked nearly 1,100 points or 1.44% to close at 74,775.74 while the NSE Nifty50 fell by 359 points or 1.5% to settle at 23,547.75. The fall was largely due to concerns over a below-normal monsoon forecast and uncertainty over the US-Iran conflict situation.

Market response Below-normal monsoon forecast triggers inflation concerns The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a below-normal monsoon this year, with rainfall expected to be 90% of the Long Period Average (LPA). This prediction has sparked fears of potential agricultural losses and food inflation. The uncertainty over a sustainable peace agreement between the US and Iran, despite ongoing diplomatic efforts, also contributed to investor caution.

Market trends Broader market indices and sectoral performance The market witnessed a broad-based sell-off with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 falling by 1.33% and 0.85%, respectively. The India VIX, a measure of market volatility, jumped by an alarming 8%. Most sectoral indices ended in the red with Nifty Oil & Gas leading the losses at -2.47%. Other sectors such as Metal (-2.02%), Auto (-1.96%), Healthcare (-1.86%), and Consumer Durables (-1.62%) also witnessed declines while IT was an exception gaining by 0.6%.

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Stock analysis Top gainers and losers in Sensex Among Sensex stocks, Tech Mahindra emerged as the top gainer with a rise of 1.86%. Other gainers included HCL Technologies (+1.65%) and Larsen & Toubro (+1.07%). Power Grid Corporation was the worst performer with a fall of 3.46%. Other laggards included Indigo (-3.27%), NTPC (-2.86%), Mahindra & Mahindra (-2.72%), and Tata Steel (-2.72%) among others, who witnessed heavy selling pressure on their shares today.

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