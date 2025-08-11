Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat on US tariffs impact

Indian stock markets are set for a cautious start this Monday, mainly because of new US tariffs on Indian exports. Everyone's watching the upcoming Putin-Trump meeting on the upcoming Friday for possible updates, but until then, expect investors to play it safe.

Q1 earnings growth modest at 10% These US tariffs—up to 50% on some Indian goods—are making things tough for export-focused sectors and adding extra market volatility.

Puneet Singhania from Master Trust Group says it might not slow India's growth much, but it could keep markets shaky for a while.

Plus, Q1 earnings growth has been pretty modest at around 10% for FY26.

Foreign investors pull out ₹14,000 crore so far in August Foreign investors have pulled out ₹14,000 crore so far in August, but domestic investors have stepped in with over ₹36,000 crore—helping steady things a bit.

Dr. VK Vijayakumar from Geojit points out that Nifty is trending lower with more short positions building up, which could limit any quick bounce-backs.