Sensex opens at 75,334.50 amid ₹3 petrol and diesel hike Business May 15, 2026

Indian stock markets kicked off Friday in the red, mostly thanks to a nationwide ₹3 per liter hike in petrol and diesel prices and rising global crude oil rates.

The BSE Sensex dropped 64.22 points to open at 75,334.50, while the Nifty slipped 1.55 points to 23,688.05.

In Delhi, petrol now costs ₹97.77 per liter and diesel is up to ₹90.67, with similar price bumps in Mumbai and Chennai.