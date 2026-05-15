Sensex opens at 75,334.50 amid ₹3 petrol and diesel hike
Indian stock markets kicked off Friday in the red, mostly thanks to a nationwide ₹3 per liter hike in petrol and diesel prices and rising global crude oil rates.
The BSE Sensex dropped 64.22 points to open at 75,334.50, while the Nifty slipped 1.55 points to 23,688.05.
In Delhi, petrol now costs ₹97.77 per liter and diesel is up to ₹90.67, with similar price bumps in Mumbai and Chennai.
Nifty IT gains 1.27%
Not all sectors took the hit: Nifty IT actually gained 1.27%, with auto and pharma also seeing small rises. But PSU banks, metals, and financial services dipped into negative territory.
Meanwhile, Brent crude climbed over $106 a barrel and gold prices slipped a bit.
Globally, US markets hit new highs on tech stocks, but Japan and Korea were down this morning.