At around 10:00am, the Sensex was down by nearly 1,000 points at 74,249

Sensex rebounds over 1,100 points from day's low

By Mudit Dube 03:12 pm May 18, 202603:12 pm

What's the story

The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, have staged a partial recovery on May 18. The recovery comes after a sharp decline of up to 1.3% in intra-day trading. At around 10:00am, the Sensex was down by nearly 1,000 points at 74,249. However, value buying at lower levels has pushed the markets back into positive territory. At the time of writing, Sensex was trading at 75,370, up by 132 points.