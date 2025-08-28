Sensex recovers 450 points after US-China trade war triggers dip

Even with foreign investors pulling out over ₹6,500 crore, domestic institutional investors stepped up and bought more than ₹7,000 crore worth of shares. Their support helped steady the market and kept things from spiraling.

Hopes of resolution in trade tussle

Three things: Hopes that PM Modi's upcoming trip to Japan and China might ease trade tensions; positive signals from US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent hinting at a possible resolution; and strong local investor buying that balanced out foreign selling—all of which boosted confidence for now.