Sensex recovers 450 points after US-China trade war triggers dip
After a shaky Thursday morning after early losses triggered by higher US tariffs, the Indian stock market made a strong comeback.
The Sensex dropped sharply but rebounded by 450 points to 80,543.74, while the Nifty also recovered nearly 150 points.
Domestic institutional investors stepped in to buy shares
Even with foreign investors pulling out over ₹6,500 crore, domestic institutional investors stepped up and bought more than ₹7,000 crore worth of shares.
Their support helped steady the market and kept things from spiraling.
Hopes of resolution in trade tussle
Three things: Hopes that PM Modi's upcoming trip to Japan and China might ease trade tensions; positive signals from US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent hinting at a possible resolution; and strong local investor buying that balanced out foreign selling—all of which boosted confidence for now.