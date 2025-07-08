Next Article
Sensex soars as stocks rally over 15%
Markets stayed upbeat in Mumbai on Monday, with the Sensex inching up by 9.61 points to finish at 83,442.5 and Nifty also closing slightly higher at 25,461.
Standout stocks like Vibhor Steel Tubes and Aki India jumped nearly 20%, while JP Power and Sharda Motor saw gains over 15%.
Nifty stocks today
Out of the Nifty50 pack, 22 stocks ended higher while 28 slipped.
JG Chemicals and PC Jeweler both hit fresh yearly highs—showing strong investor interest—while Dreamfolks Services and Enbee Trade Fin dropped to their lowest in a year.
It's a reminder that even on an overall positive day, not every stock gets to celebrate.