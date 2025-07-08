Capgemini stock plummets after WNS acquisition

This move is big for anyone watching how tech is changing jobs and business services. Analysts warn that AI might squeeze profits in the labor-heavy BPO sector, making things riskier for companies like Capgemini. The deal offers WNS shareholders a solid 17% premium, but it also means short-term financial strain for Capgemini.

Capgemini sees immediate revenue boost from WNS acquisition

Despite the rocky start on the stock market, Capgemini expects this acquisition to boost its revenue and margins soon—projecting earnings per share will rise by 4% in 2026 and 7% in 2027.

With WNS's client list (think Coca-Cola and United Airlines) across eight industries, Capgemini is set to grow its US presence and expand its AI-powered services.