Sensex tanks nearly 1,800 points: What's behind today's crash?

India's benchmark stock indices opened in the red on Thursday, following fresh escalations in the Middle East conflict. The Sensex plummeted by a staggering 1,770 points or 2.3% to trade at 74,933 while the Nifty50 lost 536 points to trade at 23,239. The decline is largely attributed to rising crude oil prices amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in the region.

Market impact Israel's attack on Iran worsens Middle East conflict Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments Limited, said the uncertainty surrounding the war has worsened with world's largest LNG plant in Qatar damaged after Iran attack. Brent crude oil prices have surged to $111 per barrel. "This is bad news for oil and gas importers like India," he said, adding that if Brent stays above $110 for a prolonged period, it could negatively impact India's macroeconomic indicators.

Stock performance HDFC Bank top loser in early trade Post opening bell, NTPC Ltd was the only stock in green among early movers with a marginal gain of 0.29%. HDFC Bank Ltd witnessed the steepest fall with a decline of 7% after its chairman suddenly resigned over ethical concerns. Other major companies such as Larsen and Toubro Ltd, Bajaj Finance Ltd, Axis Bank Ltd and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd also witnessed declines of up to 3.33%, 2.82%, 2.71%, and 2.62%, respectively, in early trade today amid these market conditions.

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