Sensex up 560 points to 75,880 as Nifty hits 23,832

All sectors higher, Nifty Realty leads

Broader indexes like small-cap and mid-cap outperformed main benchmarks, and every sector was trading in the green: Nifty Realty led with a more than 1% rise.

The rally was fueled by falling US bond yields, cheaper oil, and a stronger rupee.

Top stocks like IndiGo, Bharat Electronics, and Tata Steel gained up to 3%, with analysts saying optimism is likely to stick around as "buy on dips" makes a comeback.