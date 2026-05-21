Sensex up 560 points to 75,880 as Nifty hits 23,832
Business
Stock markets had a strong Thursday: Sensex gained over 560 points to 75,880 in morning trading, while Nifty gained over 173 points, or 0.73%, to rise to 23,832 in morning trading.
Lower market volatility (India VIX declined more than 4% to 17.63) helped boost investor confidence.
All sectors higher, Nifty Realty leads
Broader indexes like small-cap and mid-cap outperformed main benchmarks, and every sector was trading in the green: Nifty Realty led with a more than 1% rise.
The rally was fueled by falling US bond yields, cheaper oil, and a stronger rupee.
Top stocks like IndiGo, Bharat Electronics, and Tata Steel gained up to 3%, with analysts saying optimism is likely to stick around as "buy on dips" makes a comeback.