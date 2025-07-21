Sensex zooms 440 points, Nifty settles above 25,090 mark

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

Persistent Systems led the IT pack with a strong 4%+ gain, while Coforge and LTIMindtree also posted modest increases.

Wipro took the biggest hit in the sector with a drop of nearly 2.5%.

Across all Nifty stocks, trading was lively: Vodafone Idea and YES Bank saw heavy action; Gallantt Metal and Paradeep Phosphates hit new highs; Shriram EPC (PP) and LCC Infotech touched fresh lows.