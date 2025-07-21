Next Article
Sensex zooms 440 points, Nifty settles above 25,090 mark
On Monday, the Nifty IT index slipped 0.3% to 37,031.75, showing some weakness in tech stocks.
Meanwhile, the broader market was all smiles—NSE Nifty50 climbed 122.3 points to 25,090.7 and BSE Sensex jumped 442.61 points to finish at 82,200.34.
More than half of Nifty's top stocks ended in the green.
Who were the biggest winners and losers?
Persistent Systems led the IT pack with a strong 4%+ gain, while Coforge and LTIMindtree also posted modest increases.
Wipro took the biggest hit in the sector with a drop of nearly 2.5%.
Across all Nifty stocks, trading was lively: Vodafone Idea and YES Bank saw heavy action; Gallantt Metal and Paradeep Phosphates hit new highs; Shriram EPC (PP) and LCC Infotech touched fresh lows.