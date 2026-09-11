September 15 advance tax deadline: What taxpayers need to know

If you missed the June 15 advance tax deadline, you can still pay the installment along with any applicable interest.

The next installment is due on September 15, but missing the previous due date doesn't mean it can be skipped.

For instance, if a person's estimated advance tax liability for FY 2026-27 is ₹1 lakh and they miss the first installment of ₹15,000 due on June 15, they can still pay later with interest.