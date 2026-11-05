Sequoia raises $10B while scaling back global operations
What's the story
Sequoia Capital, a leading global venture capital firm, has announced a major restructuring of its operations. The company has raised around $10 billion in new funds as part of this initiative. The restructuring also includes streamlining investment teams and discontinuing programs like Arc accelerator and Scouts. These changes are aimed at enabling the firm to focus on selective investments and provide better support to start-ups.
Strategic shift
Merging early-stage and growth investment operations
In a post on X, Sequoia Capital said its new focus is "high-conviction, highly selective venture capital investing."
The firm has merged its early-stage and growth investment operations into one team.
This move is aimed at making interactions with founders more seamless as their businesses evolve through different growth stages.
Operational adjustments
Closure of London office
Sequoia Capital has also announced the closure of its London office. The firm will continue to support European founders from its San Francisco Bay Area base.
The decision, according to Sequoia, is not a reflection of its London team's performance but rather a strategic choice that a local presence was no longer needed.
Team restructuring
Restructuring team and partnership
Sequoia Capital has also restructured its team by hiring new talent, reuniting with former leaders, and giving more responsibilities to its operating team.
The firm has changed its partnership structure to make it flatter and reduce internal hierarchy.
This way, founders can access the expertise of the wider team irrespective of their lead investment partner.
Future plans
Focus on emerging industries and improving responsiveness to founders
Sequoia Capital has also changed its internal processes to be more responsive to founders' needs.
The firm is now focusing on emerging industries such as artificial intelligence, space, biology, and reindustrialization. These are areas Sequoia believes could bring about major changes across sectors.
The firm's goal is not to grow its scale but to improve the quality of investments and deliver better returns while supporting founders in building companies.