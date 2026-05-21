Sergio Gor: U.S.-India trade rose from $20bn to over $220bn
Business
Trade between India and the US has exploded over the past two decades, jumping from $20 billion to more than $220 billion.
US Ambassador Sergio Gor shared this at a recent business summit, calling it proof of growing trust and strong economic ties between the two countries.
U.S.-India aim for $500bn by 2030
Looking ahead, both nations are aiming for a massive $500 billion in trade by 2030.
Gor highlighted how India's talent and innovation work well with America's strengths in tech and investment.
He also pointed out that American companies like Uber, Walmart, Boeing, and Lockheed are now regulars in India, showing just how connected the two economies have become.