Serve Robotics just bought Diligent Robotics for $29 million

Diligent's "Moxi" robots have been quietly making hospital life smoother—they've handled over 1.25 million deliveries in more than 25 hospitals across the US, taking care of routine supply runs so nurses can focus on patients. Each hospital using Moxi brings in around $200k-$400k a year.

Why does this matter?

By teaming up, Serve and Diligent will combine their tech to make robots smarter indoors—think faster learning and bigger scale.

Diligent will still run as its own thing under Serve but with new tools to play with.

For anyone interested in robotics or future careers in AI, this move shows how fast automation is growing beyond food delivery into real-life problem-solving like healthcare.