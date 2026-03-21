Service-sector MSMEs can now avail collateral-free loans

Service-based MSMEs can now join manufacturers in applying for loans under the revamped plan. The cost of machinery that counts toward eligibility is lowered from 75% to 60% of project cost. Loans up to ₹100 crore get a 60% guarantee from the National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company (NCGTC). There's a 5% upfront fee, but you'll get some back after four years if you stick with it.

Export-focused MSMEs get even better terms

Export-focused MSMEs (profitable, with at least 25% export turnover in the last three financial years) can snag loans up to ₹20 crore with a generous 75% guarantee.

Upfront contribution: 2% (capped at ₹40 lakh) with partial refunds in later years.

Guarantee fees are waived in the first year and set at 0.50% annually thereafter.

All these upgrades build on recent moves like higher coverage limits for small businesses looking to grow fast.