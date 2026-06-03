Setu co-founder Nikhil Kumar steps away from daily operations
Business
Nikhil Kumar, who co-founded Bengaluru fintech startup Setu, just announced he's stepping away from day-to-day operations.
Setu, started in 2018 by Kumar and Sahil Kini, is known for building the tech (APIs) that power things like UPI payments and digital KYC for banks and fintechs.
Kumar calls Setu an ecosystem community
In his goodbye note, Kumar said Setu has grown into more than just a company: it's now a community focused on moving the whole ecosystem forward.
He's confident the team will keep pushing ahead, but hasn't shared what he'll do next.
For context: Pine Labs bought Setu back in 2022 to boost its digital payments game, but Setu continues to operate as a subsidiary of Pine Labs.