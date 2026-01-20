Seven Indian CEOs to meet Donald Trump at Davos
Seven top Indian corporate leaders are set to join US President Donald Trump and more than 140 global business leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on January 21.
The event brings together thousands of delegates from over 130 countries to talk about big-picture economic issues.
Who's representing India?
India's lineup features leaders like Tata Sons's N Chandrasekaran, Wipro's Srini Pallia, Bharti Enterprises's Sunil Bharti Mittal, Infosys CEO Salil Parekh, Mahindra Group's Anish Shah, Bajaj Finserv's Sanjiv Bajaj, and Jubilant Bhartia Group's Hari S Bhartia—covering everything from tech to industry.
Why should you care?
This meeting lines up with ongoing US-India trade deal talks that could impact investments back home.
As Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis put it, international funds view India as an important destination right now—and what happens in Davos could influence investment decisions.