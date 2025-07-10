SGA ventures into IPO communication sector
Strategic Growth Advisors (SGA) just handled its first IPO communication for Globe Civil Projects Limited, helping the civil and infrastructure company make a strong debut on BSE and NSE.
This marks a big step in SGA's 15-year journey in integrated communications.
SGA's diverse client base and service offerings
SGA works with over 300 clients across sectors like infrastructure, fintech, healthcare, and consumer goods.
Their services cover investor relations, PR, branding, design, and corporate reporting.
With this move into IPO communication, they now offer everything from media training to leadership prep for companies going public.
Vision of becoming a 1-stop shop for capital markets communication
Led by Managing Director Kevin Shah, SGA wants to be a one-stop shop for capital markets communication—guiding companies before and after their IPOs.
Shah highlights that investor-focused messaging is key during these transitions, aiming to build long-term value for everyone involved.