Gold prices surge across major Indian cities

If you're thinking about buying gold or jewelry—or just tracking investments—these price hikes matter. Gold usually gets more expensive when the world economy feels shaky, so it's a popular "safe" choice for investors.

Global trends affecting local prices

Fresh US tariffs and ongoing trade drama have made gold more appealing as a safe haven.

Plus, since India imports most of its gold using dollars, any change in the dollar or global policies quickly shows up in local prices.