Next Article
Gold prices surge across major Indian cities
Gold prices in India climbed on Thursday, with 24K gold reaching ₹98,550 in Delhi and peaking at ₹98,400 in Chennai.
The jump comes as global trade tensions grow and the US dollar experiences a slight retreat.
Why today's price hike matters
If you're thinking about buying gold or jewelry—or just tracking investments—these price hikes matter.
Gold usually gets more expensive when the world economy feels shaky, so it's a popular "safe" choice for investors.
Global trends affecting local prices
Fresh US tariffs and ongoing trade drama have made gold more appealing as a safe haven.
Plus, since India imports most of its gold using dollars, any change in the dollar or global policies quickly shows up in local prices.