Kalyan Jewellers announces board meeting for Q1 results

Strong business update for Q1FY26

The company posted a 31% jump in overall revenue for Q1FY26, thanks to high demand during Akshaya Tritiya and wedding season.

Same-store sales in India rose by 18%, while their Middle East business grew by 26% and now makes up 15% of total revenue.

On the digital side, Candere saw its revenue shoot up by 67%.

Kalyan also opened 19 new showrooms—including one in the US—bringing their global total to 406.