Kalyan Jewellers announces board meeting for Q1 results
Kalyan Jewellers is set to hold a board meeting on August 7, 2025, to approve its first-quarter results for FY26.
This follows a solid business update showing the company's revenue kept rising, even with challenging market conditions.
The move also ticks all the boxes for SEBI's financial disclosure rules.
Strong business update for Q1FY26
The company posted a 31% jump in overall revenue for Q1FY26, thanks to high demand during Akshaya Tritiya and wedding season.
Same-store sales in India rose by 18%, while their Middle East business grew by 26% and now makes up 15% of total revenue.
On the digital side, Candere saw its revenue shoot up by 67%.
Kalyan also opened 19 new showrooms—including one in the US—bringing their global total to 406.