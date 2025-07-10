Govt plans further reduction in LIC stake

Right now, the government owns about 96.5% of LIC after selling a small chunk (3.5%) through its IPO in May 2022, which raised ₹21,000 crore at ₹902-949 per share. This new sale will happen in phases so they can hit that minimum public ownership target.

LIC shares dip slightly

LIC is India's biggest state-run life insurer, offering everything from term plans to pensions and reaching millions across the country through a huge network.

After news of this stake sale broke, LIC shares dipped slightly to around ₹933—down just over 1%.

The move is expected to bring more regular investors on board and could help boost shareholder value in the long run.