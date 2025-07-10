Smartworks IPO records 25% subscription, analysts cautiously optimistic

Smartworks Coworking Spaces, a major player in India's managed office space scene, has kicked off its IPO aiming to raise ₹582.56 crore. Shares are priced between ₹387-₹407 each, with the offer open till July 14, 2025, and expected to list on July 17, 2025.

Smartworks IPO comprises fresh issue, OFS; gray market premium The IPO includes a fresh issue of ₹445 crore and an offer-for-sale worth ₹137.56 crore by promoters.

On day one, demand was strong—subscriptions hit 25% overall, with non-institutional investors leading at 42%.

The gray market is hinting at a possible listing gain of about 7-8%.

The company runs over 50 centers across 15 cities Based in Gurugram, Smartworks runs more than 50 centers across 15 cities, offering flexible office spaces for startups, big corporates, and MNCs.

They're growing fast but reported a net loss of ₹63 crore last year.