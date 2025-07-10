SBI prepares for record ₹25,000 crore share sale Business Jul 10, 2025

State Bank of India (SBI) is about to launch a massive ₹25,000 crore ($2.9 billion) share sale through a qualified institutional placement (QIP), possibly as soon as next week.

If it goes as planned, this will be the largest QIP in India's history, beating Coal India's 2015 record.

The move, approved by SBI's board in May, is all about giving the bank a financial boost and fueling its future lending.