Shadowfax Technologies' ₹1,900cr IPO opens tomorrow: Should you bid?

Bengaluru-based logistics company Shadowfax Technologies will launch its ₹1,907 crore initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday. The shares are currently trading at an 8% premium in the gray market, which is a little lower than an earlier 12%. If this trend continues, the stock is likely to list at around ₹134 per share against the IPO's upper price band of ₹124.

Subscription details IPO subscription period and structure The Shadowfax Technologies IPO will be open for subscription from January 20 to 22, 2026. The price band has been fixed at ₹118-124 per share. The issue consists of a fresh equity issue worth ₹1,000 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to ₹907.27 crore by existing shareholders looking to partially exit their investments.

Fund utilization IPO proceeds allocation and company growth The proceeds from the Shadowfax Technologies IPO will mainly be used for expansion and operational growth. A major chunk of ₹423.43 crore has been allocated for capital expenditure to strengthen and expand its logistics network infrastructure. The company also plans to use around ₹138.64 crore for lease payments related to setting up new first-mile centers, last-mile centers, and sortation centers.

Advertisement

Marketing allocation Shadowfax Technologies's marketing and branding budget Shadowfax Technologies will spend ₹88.57 crore on branding, marketing, and communication efforts to boost brand visibility and customer reach. The remaining funds will be allocated for unidentified inorganic acquisitions and general corporate purposes, giving the company flexibility to pursue future strategic opportunities. This is a significant step as it prepares for its public debut in India's fast-growing logistics ecosystem.

Advertisement

Company profile Shadowfax Technologies's market presence and financial performance Founded in 2015, Shadowfax Technologies has become a leading player in India's logistics sector. The company offers a range of services including express parcel delivery, same-day/next-day delivery, doorstep exchange services, and quick-commerce solutions with delivery times as short as 10 minutes. It has a strong national presence covering over 18,000 pin codes across more than 2,500 cities.