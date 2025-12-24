LOADING...
Shankh Air receives NOC, targets Q1 2026 flight commencement
By Mudit Dube
Dec 24, 2025
06:16 pm
What's the story

Uttar Pradesh-based Shankh Aviation is gearing up to launch its new airline, Shankh Air, in the first quarter of 2026. The company has already received a no-objection certificate from India's Ministry of Civil Aviation and is now preparing its aircraft for delivery. Sharvan Kumar Vishwakarma, Chairman and Managing Director of Shankh Aviation, discussed the plans with the Civil Aviation Minister.

Growth strategy

Shankh Air's fleet expansion plans

Vishwakarma also revealed that Shankh Air intends to expand its fleet to 20-25 aircraft in the next two to three years. This ambitious plan would make it India's 10th scheduled domestic airline and highlight the rapid growth of air travel in the country. The airline is working closely with government agencies to ensure a seamless entry into this competitive market.