Shankh Airlines is set to launch in January 2026

Making flying affordable—And creating jobs

Within six weeks of takeoff, Shankh Airlines plans to add two more aircraft and hopes to go international by 2028 or 2029.

Vishwakarma—who started out driving autos with acquaintances before building a major transport business—wants to make air travel accessible for middle-class Indians and first-time flyers.

The airline promises steady ticket prices during festivals and aims to turn flying from a luxury into an everyday option while opening up job opportunities for young people.