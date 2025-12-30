Caterpillar's stock jumps as AI drives demand for generators

Big investments and strong growth ahead

To meet this new demand, Caterpillar is putting $725 million into expanding its Lafayette, Indiana plant and aims to more than double turbine-engine production by 2030.

Its Energy & Transportation unit saw sales jump 17% last quarter, hitting $7.2 billion.

While competitors like Cummins are also getting in on the action, Caterpillar's focus on powering AI projects is helping it ride out ups and downs in construction—which analysts say could help set it up for steadier growth.