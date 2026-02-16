Pathum Nissanka becomes second Sri Lankan with T20 WC hundred

Pathum Nissanka has made history by becoming the first player to score a century in the ongoing 2026 ICC T20 World Cup . He achieved this feat during Sri Lanka's match against Australia at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Monday. His unbeaten knock of 100 runs off just 52 balls helped Sri Lanka chase down Australia's target of 182 runs and secure their place in the Super Eight stage. This was his second ton in the T20I format.

Milestone achievement First-ever hundred against Australia in T20 World Cup Nissanka's scored the first-ever hundred scored against Australia in a T20 World Cup match. The previous highest score against Australia in this tournament was Umar Akmal's 94 runs in Mirpur back in 2014. Meanwhile, Nissanka became only the second Sri Lankan to score a T20 WC hundred. He joined Mahela Jayawardene, who had scored exactly 100 against Zimbabwe in the 2010 edition of this tournament. Having taken 52 balls, Nissanka hit the third-fastest T20I hundred by a SL batter.

Career Nissanka goes past 2,500 T20I runs Nissanka's unbeaten 100 runs off 52 balls was laced with 10 fours and five sixes. With his 26th run, the batter became the second Sri Lankan after Kusal Mendis to complete 2,500 runs in T20I cricket. He has now completed 2,574 runs across 87 games in the format. While he averages around 31.77, his strike rate is over 128.63. Notably, the 27-year-old also became the first batter from his country to hammer multiple T20I tons (50s: 18).

T20 WCs Over 600 runs in T20 WCs 622 of Nissanka's runs have come in 21 T20 WC games as he now averages 31.10 in the tourney. His tally includes five fifties besides this ton. Meanwhile, the batter now has 860 runs in home T20Is at 34.40. This includes five 50-plus scores (100: 1). Against the Aussies, he now has 397 runs from 11 outings at 39.70 (100: 1, 50: 1).

