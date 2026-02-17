Kusal Mendis scripts records with 3rd successive T20 WC fifty

Sri Lankan batting ace Kusal Mendis has scripted a major milestone in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2026 by scoring three consecutive half-centuries. His latest fifty came against Australia, making him the fifth player ever to achieve this feat in a single edition of the tournament. He now shares this record with Mahela Jayawardene, Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, and KL Rahul.

Performance breakdown Stellar start for Mendis in the tournament Mendis's journey in this year's World Cup started with an unbeaten 56 off 43 balls against Ireland, helping Sri Lanka win by 20 runs. He then scored a stellar 61 off just 45 balls against their rivals, contributing to a whopping 105-run victory for his team. The aggressive batsman has been instrumental in Sri Lanka's campaign so far.

Match details A crucial hand against Australia In the match against Australia, Mendis scored 51 off 38 balls, hitting six fours and a six. His innings helped Sri Lanka (184/2) accomplish the 182-run target with 12 balls to spare. He shared a second-wicket partnership of 97 runs with Pathum Nissanka, who scored a hundred (100*) in the match. Notably, Mendis arrived at three after SL lost opener Kusal Perera (1) cheaply.

