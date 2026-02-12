Kusal Mendis becomes first SL batter with 2,500 T20I runs

Star Sri Lankan batter Kusal Mendis has completed 2,500 runs in T20I cricket. Mendis reached the landmark in Match 16 of the 2025 ICC Men's T20 World Cup against Oman at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The 19th run from his blade helped the Lankan attain this feat. Notably, Mendis is the first Sri Lanka batter to enter the 2,500-run club in T20Is.

Knock Mendis anchors the innings Despite having a solid start, SL were down to 42/2 in the Powerplay. While Kusal Mendis anchored the innings, Pavan Rathnayake launched a counter-attack. The duo took SL past 100, with Rathnayake completing his half-century off just 24 balls. Mendis brought up his half-century after Rathnayake's departure in the 15th over. He held his end as Dasun Shanaka attacked from the other.

Information Mendis departs for 61 In the 19th over, a mix-up with Kamindu Mendis resulted in Kusal Mendis's unfortunate run-out. The latter departed for 61 off 45 balls (7 fours). Sri Lanka eventually racked up 225/5 in 20 overs.

