Kusal Mendis becomes first SL batter with 2,500 T20I runs
What's the story
Star Sri Lankan batter Kusal Mendis has completed 2,500 runs in T20I cricket. Mendis reached the landmark in Match 16 of the 2025 ICC Men's T20 World Cup against Oman at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The 19th run from his blade helped the Lankan attain this feat. Notably, Mendis is the first Sri Lanka batter to enter the 2,500-run club in T20Is.
Knock
Mendis anchors the innings
Despite having a solid start, SL were down to 42/2 in the Powerplay. While Kusal Mendis anchored the innings, Pavan Rathnayake launched a counter-attack. The duo took SL past 100, with Rathnayake completing his half-century off just 24 balls. Mendis brought up his half-century after Rathnayake's departure in the 15th over. He held his end as Dasun Shanaka attacked from the other.
Information
Mendis departs for 61
In the 19th over, a mix-up with Kamindu Mendis resulted in Kusal Mendis's unfortunate run-out. The latter departed for 61 off 45 balls (7 fours). Sri Lanka eventually racked up 225/5 in 20 overs.
Milestone
Mendis tops this list
As mentioned, Kusal Mendis is the only player with 2,500 T20I runs for SL so far. He attained the feat in his 102nd game. Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera are the only other SL players to have scored 2,000-plus runs in the format. Across 102 innings, Mendis has raced to 2,542 runs at an average of 26.47. This was his 19th T20I half-century.