India seizes 3 Iran-linked US-sanctioned oil tankers off Mumbai: Report

India has reportedly seized three oil tankers, which are under United States sanctions and linked to Iran . The vessels were seized off the coast of Mumbai in February, news agency Reuters reported, citing sources. The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) had intercepted them around 100 nautical miles (185km) west of Mumbai after detecting suspicious activity using technology-enabled surveillance systems.

Evasion tactics Tankers changed identities to evade law enforcement The seized vessels, Stellar Ruby, Asphalt Star, and Al Jafzia, reportedly changed their identities frequently to evade coastal law enforcement. Their owners are believed to be based overseas. The National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) reportedly denied any connection with the seized tankers or their cargoes. A statement by the Defence Ministry stated, "The operation was initiated following detection by ICG's technology-enabled surveillance systems, which identified a motor tanker engaged in suspicious activity within the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ)."

Surveillance boost India bolsters maritime surveillance Since the seizure, India has intensified its maritime surveillance with around 55 ships and 10-12 aircraft conducting round-the-clock monitoring. The move aims to prevent India's waters from being used for illicit ship-to-ship transfers of oil cargoes. Such transfers are often used to conceal the origin of oil shipments, making enforcement difficult.

