India seizes 3 Iran-linked US-sanctioned oil tankers off Mumbai: Report
India has reportedly seized three oil tankers, which are under United States sanctions and linked to Iran. The vessels were seized off the coast of Mumbai in February, news agency Reuters reported, citing sources. The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) had intercepted them around 100 nautical miles (185km) west of Mumbai after detecting suspicious activity using technology-enabled surveillance systems.
Tankers changed identities to evade law enforcement
The seized vessels, Stellar Ruby, Asphalt Star, and Al Jafzia, reportedly changed their identities frequently to evade coastal law enforcement. Their owners are believed to be based overseas. The National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) reportedly denied any connection with the seized tankers or their cargoes. A statement by the Defence Ministry stated, "The operation was initiated following detection by ICG's technology-enabled surveillance systems, which identified a motor tanker engaged in suspicious activity within the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ)."
India bolsters maritime surveillance
Since the seizure, India has intensified its maritime surveillance with around 55 ships and 10-12 aircraft conducting round-the-clock monitoring. The move aims to prevent India's waters from being used for illicit ship-to-ship transfers of oil cargoes. Such transfers are often used to conceal the origin of oil shipments, making enforcement difficult.
Tankers flagged by US as vessels of concern
The US Office of Foreign Assets Control had sanctioned three vessels, Global Peace, Chil 1, and Glory Star 1, with International Maritime Organisation (IMO) numbers identical to those seized by India. According to LSEG shipping data, two of the tankers are linked to Iran. Al Jafzia transported fuel oil from Iran to Djibouti in 2023, while Stellar Ruby was flagged in Iran.