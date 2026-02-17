Tarique Rahman to take oath as Bangladesh prime minister today
What's the story
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairman Tarique Rahman will be sworn in as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh on Tuesday. The oath-taking ceremony will take place at the South Plaza of the Bangladesh Parliament House, state news agency BSS reported. President Mohammed Shahabuddin will administer the oath to new cabinet members at the South Plaza of Jatiya Sangsad.
Election results
BNP won 209 seats in general elections
The BNP secured a landslide victory in the February 12 general elections, winning 209 seats in the 300-member parliament. The party's alliance won a total of 212 seats, according to the Bangladesh Election Commission. Jamaat-e-Islami emerged as the second-largest party with 68 seats after contesting separately from its previous alliance with BNP.
Meeting details
Parliamentary party meeting to elect parliamentary leader
The BNP has called a parliamentary party meeting at the Parliament Building at 11:30am to elect its parliamentary leader. Salah Uddin Ahmed, a member of the BNP's standing committee, confirmed Rahman will be the PM as he is the leader of the majority party. India will be represented by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at Rahman's swearing-in ceremony.
Political context
Candidates from minority communities win seats
The Awami League, led by exiled former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, was barred from contesting the polls. The BNP-led alliance won amid a backdrop of political turmoil and fragile security after student-led protests ousted Hasina's 15-year rule in August 2024. Four candidates from minority communities won seats in the elections: Goyeshwar Chandra Roy (BNP), Nitai Roy Chowdhury (BNP), Saching Pru (Buddhist BNP leader), and Dipen Dewan (Chakma ethnic Buddhist).