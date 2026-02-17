Tarique Rahman to take oath as Bangladesh prime minister today

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairman Tarique Rahman will be sworn in as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh on Tuesday. The oath-taking ceremony will take place at the South Plaza of the Bangladesh Parliament House, state news agency BSS reported. President Mohammed Shahabuddin will administer the oath to new cabinet members at the South Plaza of Jatiya Sangsad.

Election results BNP won 209 seats in general elections The BNP secured a landslide victory in the February 12 general elections, winning 209 seats in the 300-member parliament. The party's alliance won a total of 212 seats, according to the Bangladesh Election Commission. Jamaat-e-Islami emerged as the second-largest party with 68 seats after contesting separately from its previous alliance with BNP.

Meeting details Parliamentary party meeting to elect parliamentary leader The BNP has called a parliamentary party meeting at the Parliament Building at 11:30am to elect its parliamentary leader. Salah Uddin Ahmed, a member of the BNP's standing committee, confirmed Rahman will be the PM as he is the leader of the majority party. India will be represented by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at Rahman's swearing-in ceremony.

