Shein's Hong Kong IPO drops 10%, raises US$1.7 billion

Shein, the fast-fashion brand everyone knows, saw its shares tumble 10% on their first day of trading in Hong Kong.

The stock started at HK$48.56 but quickly slid to HK$43.72, raising US$1.7 billion from the IPO.

The company's new valuation is US$26.3 billion, a big step down from its nearly US$100 billion private fundraising peak back in 2022.