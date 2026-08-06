Shiprocket IPO price set at ₹92-97; issue opens August 12
What's the story
Shiprocket, a logistics technology company backed by Bertelsmann, Temasek, Tribe Capital and Eternal, has fixed the price band for its initial public offering (IPO) at ₹92-97 per share. The company plans to raise ₹1,617.5 crore through this public issue. It will open for subscription on August 12 and close on August 14. The anchor investor portion will open a day earlier on August 11.
Issue details
Shiprocket reduces IPO size to ₹1,617.5 crore
The Shiprocket IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth ₹885.5 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of shares worth ₹731.9 crore by existing investors.
The company has reduced its IPO size from the earlier proposed ₹2,342.3 crore, as per the updated draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed in December 2025.
The earlier plan included a fresh issue of ₹1,100 crore and an OFS of ₹1,242.3 crore.
Investor participation
OFS includes stake sales by multiple investors
The OFS includes stake sales by investors Lightrock, Tribe Capital, Moore Strategic Ventures, and Agility International Investment.
Individual shareholders Gautam Kapoor, Saahil Goel and Vishesh Khurana are also part of the offer.
The company has reserved shares worth up to ₹1 crore for eligible employees who may get them at a discount to the final issue price.
Financial outlook
Company aims to utilize proceeds for business expansion
Shiprocket reported a net loss of ₹79.2 crore for the year ended March 2026, slightly higher than the ₹74.4 crore loss in FY25. However, this is a significant improvement from the ₹595.1 crore loss in FY24.
The company plans to use ₹365.6 crore from the fresh issue proceeds to expand its core and emerging business platforms and another ₹210 crore to repay debt against outstanding borrowings of ₹244.5 crore as of July 10, 2026.