Shiprocket IPO price set at ₹92-97; issue opens August 12

The Shiprocket IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth ₹885.5 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of shares worth ₹731.9 crore by existing investors.

The company has reduced its IPO size from the earlier proposed ₹2,342.3 crore, as per the updated draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed in December 2025.

The earlier plan included a fresh issue of ₹1,100 crore and an OFS of ₹1,242.3 crore.