Shiprocket launches appointment based delivery for small sellers to marketplaces

Gautam Kapoor calls ABD game changer

COO Gautam Kapoor calls ABD a game-changer, saying it gives smaller sellers access to the kind of precise logistics usually reserved for big companies.

With structured schedules instead of random bulk dispatches, businesses can save up to 27% on shipping costs and track everything in real time through Shiprocket's dashboard.

It's all about helping MSMEs stay competitive in the quick-moving e-commerce world.