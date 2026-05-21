Shiprocket launches appointment based delivery for small sellers to marketplaces
Shiprocket just rolled out Appointment-Based Delivery (ABD), a new service that lets small businesses and D2C brands lock in delivery slots for inventory shipments to big platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, and Myntra.
In controlled rollout, ABD nailed a 98% on-time delivery rate (pretty impressive for anyone tired of missed deadlines).
Gautam Kapoor calls ABD game changer
COO Gautam Kapoor calls ABD a game-changer, saying it gives smaller sellers access to the kind of precise logistics usually reserved for big companies.
With structured schedules instead of random bulk dispatches, businesses can save up to 27% on shipping costs and track everything in real time through Shiprocket's dashboard.
It's all about helping MSMEs stay competitive in the quick-moving e-commerce world.