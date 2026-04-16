Shoe brand pivots to AI, stock soars 600%

Allbirds, the sustainable footwear brand known for its popular Wool Runners, has announced a major shift in its business model. The company, which went public at a $3 billion valuation in 2021 but never turned a profit, is now venturing into artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing. Following the announcement, Allbirds shares skyrocketed on Wednesday, jumping from $2.49 to an intraday high of $24.31. The stock closed at $16.99, ending the day up 582%.

Financial woes From shoes to servers Allbirds has struggled financially. The company never turned a profit after its IPO in 2021 and saw sales plummet by nearly 50% from 2022 to 2025. Now, it plans to sell its name and footwear assets for $39 million to American Exchange after closing remaining stores. The company has announced a plan to raise $50 million from an unnamed investor for its new venture, NewBird AI.

Market strategy Transforming into a tech player NewBird AI intends to use the initial capital from this investment to purchase high-performance GPU assets. These will be used to meet customer demand for dedicated access to AI compute capacity. The company's long-term vision is to become a fully integrated GPUaaS and AI-native cloud solutions provider, expanding its neocloud platform over time by growing compute and service offerings, deepening partnerships with operators and customers, and exploring strategic M&A opportunities.

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