Shoppers sue Amazon in Seattle over tariff-related price hikes
Business
Amazon is facing a new proposed class-action lawsuit in Seattle, with shoppers claiming the company unfairly raised prices on imported goods to cover Trump-era tariffs, tariffs that were later ruled invalid.
The plaintiffs say Amazon pocketed hundreds of millions from these price hikes and now want that money refunded.
Suit says Amazon skipped government refunds
The suit also accuses Amazon of skipping out on government refunds for those tariffs, unlike other companies, possibly to stay in Trump's good books.
The lawyers argue this move broke state consumer protection laws and left customers footing the bill.
Interestingly, Nike and Costco are dealing with similar lawsuits right now.
Amazon hasn't responded yet.