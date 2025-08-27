Next Article
Should Indians be taxed on foreign income? SC to decide
The Supreme Court is about to decide if money earned abroad by Indians, and later deposited in Indian banks, should be taxed here.
This all started when a widow challenged a court order that reduced her compensation by deducting 30% of her late husband's foreign salary as notional tax liability.
The big question: does simply moving your overseas earnings into India make them taxable?
Current stance and potential impact
Recent court rulings and tax board guidelines have leaned toward not taxing foreign income just because it lands in an Indian account.
Tax treaties also help prevent double taxation—as long as you've got the paperwork sorted.
The Supreme Court's decision could shape how millions of NRIs handle their global incomes going forward.