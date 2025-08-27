Should Indians be taxed on foreign income? SC to decide Business Aug 27, 2025

The Supreme Court is about to decide if money earned abroad by Indians, and later deposited in Indian banks, should be taxed here.

This all started when a widow challenged a court order that reduced her compensation by deducting 30% of her late husband's foreign salary as notional tax liability.

The big question: does simply moving your overseas earnings into India make them taxable?