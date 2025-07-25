Next Article
Should you buy Tata Steel shares today?
Tata Steel is having a moment—its share price has shown a strong return over the past month, hitting ₹163.6 as of July 25, 2025.
With a market cap of ₹2,04,080 crore and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.66 (EPS: ₹2.74), the company's numbers are turning heads and showing real strength in the steel sector.
Tata Steel has gained 5.61% in a month
The stock has been pretty lively lately, with a six-month beta of 1.561 signaling some big swings.
It closed at ₹162.77 yesterday (up 0.44%), and trading volume was high at over 14 million shares.
Plus, Tata Steel delivered a solid return of 5.61% just in the last month—no wonder investors are keeping such a close eye on it right now!