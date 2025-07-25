Should you buy Tata Steel shares today?

Tata Steel has gained 5.61% in a month

The stock has been pretty lively lately, with a six-month beta of 1.561 signaling some big swings.

It closed at ₹162.77 yesterday (up 0.44%), and trading volume was high at over 14 million shares.

Plus, Tata Steel delivered a solid return of 5.61% just in the last month—no wonder investors are keeping such a close eye on it right now!