ITC to announce quarterly results on August 1

ITC Ltd , a key player in the Nifty 50 index, is all set to announce its quarterly results on August 1. The announcement was confirmed during a recent board meeting. This is an important event for investors and market watchers alike, as ITC's financial performance has a significant impact on the overall market sentiment.

Financial overview What happened in the last quarter In the last quarter ending March 2025, ITC reported a revenue of ₹18,765 crore. This was a slight decline from ₹18,790 crore in the previous quarter. However, the net profit for this period was reported as ₹19,709 crore, a figure that appears unusually high compared to previous quarters. The company's earnings per share (EPS) also rose to 15.77 in March 2025.

Yearly report Performance in year FY25 For the year ending March 2025, ITC's revenue grew to ₹75,323 crore from ₹70,881 crore in the previous year. However, there was a slight dip in net profit, which stood at ₹19,926 crore. The company's EPS rose to 27.79 during this period. Notably, ITC has maintained a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00 throughout these years, indicating strong financial health and no reliance on debt for financing its operations or growth initiatives.