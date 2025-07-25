Sellowrap Industries's IPO opens at ₹79-83, minimum investment is ₹2.65L Business Jul 25, 2025

Sellowrap Industries just opened its IPO on July 25, aiming to raise ₹30.28 crore.

Shares are priced between ₹79 and ₹83, with the offer closing on July 29 and listing set for August 1 on the NSE SME platform.

If you're thinking of investing, the minimum ticket is ₹2,65,600 for a lot of 1,600 shares.