Sellowrap Industries's IPO opens at ₹79-83, minimum investment is ₹2.65L
Sellowrap Industries just opened its IPO on July 25, aiming to raise ₹30.28 crore.
Shares are priced between ₹79 and ₹83, with the offer closing on July 29 and listing set for August 1 on the NSE SME platform.
If you're thinking of investing, the minimum ticket is ₹2,65,600 for a lot of 1,600 shares.
A look at the company's business
Started back in 1983, Sellowrap makes plastic injection molded parts, PU foam moldings, labels, and sealing solutions—mainly for car makers and home appliance brands.
With factories in Gurugram, Pune, Ranipet, and Kancheepuram, they supply both Indian and global OEMs.
IPO proceeds and financials
The company plans to use the funds for upgrading equipment and covering day-to-day costs.
In FY2025, they pulled in ₹163.3 crore revenue (up 17% from last year) with a net profit of nearly ₹10 crore.
Gretex Corporate Services is handling the IPO process.