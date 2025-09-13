Shringar House of Mangalsutra's IPO was oversubscribed 60 times

How to check allotment status

If you applied, you can check your allotment status on MUFG Intime India or BSE's website. Refunds for those who didn't get shares will be processed before listing day.

The gray market premium as of September 13 is ₹31, hinting at a possible listing price around ₹196—almost a 19% bump from the issue price.

Shringar House of Mangalsutra has been designing mangalsutras since 2009 and runs its operations from Mumbai with a close-knit team of designers and artisans.