Shringar House of Mangalsutra's IPO was oversubscribed 60 times
Shringar House of Mangalsutra's IPO just wrapped up and it was seriously popular—subscriptions shot past 60 times the available shares.
The bidding closed on September 12, with nearly 103 crore shares chasing just 1.7 crore slots.
Allotment results will be out on September 15, and the stock is set to debut on September 17.
How to check allotment status
If you applied, you can check your allotment status on MUFG Intime India or BSE's website. Refunds for those who didn't get shares will be processed before listing day.
The gray market premium as of September 13 is ₹31, hinting at a possible listing price around ₹196—almost a 19% bump from the issue price.
Shringar House of Mangalsutra has been designing mangalsutras since 2009 and runs its operations from Mumbai with a close-knit team of designers and artisans.