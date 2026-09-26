Siemens merges 4 Digital Industries units into AI-focused automation business
Siemens is shaking things up by merging four units within the top division, Digital Industries, into a single automation business, starting October 1.
The goal? Make its physical products smarter and more efficient using AI, especially for manufacturing clients like Boeing and Volkswagen.
CEO Roland Busch says this move should help Siemens work faster and smarter across sales, technology, and data.
Siemens seeks higher margins through reorganization
Siemens's push into industrial AI has helped make it one of Germany's most valuable corporations, its margins still trail European competitors including Switzerland's ABB Ltd. and are dwarfed by rivals like Honeywell International Inc. in the US.
With this reorganization and some recent acquisitions like Altair and Dotmatics, Siemens hopes to close that gap.
Investors are already feeling more confident about the company's future as it doubles down on innovation and efficiency.