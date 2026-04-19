Silicon Valley legend Ron Conway diagnosed with rare cancer
Business
Silicon Valley legend Ron Conway just shared that he's been diagnosed with a rare cancer.
He'll be stepping back from his usual day-to-day to focus on treatment, but says he's still cheering on the founders at SV Angel.
He reassured everyone that the firm will keep running smoothly while he takes care of his health.
Conway sons lead SV Angel
Conway's sons are already at the helm: Topher has been leading investments for years, and Ronny became managing partner in 2024.
They're guiding SV Angel through big tech shifts like AI while their dad focuses on treatment.
Conway hasn't shared specifics about his diagnosis to avoid speculation, but says he feels optimistic with his UCSF medical team behind him.