Silver futures hit record high of ₹2.53l/kg as rally continues

The spot price of silver has also hit a record high, reaching $82.95 an ounce on December 29. This is a 1.55% increase in a day and a whopping 16.38% increase in a week. The rise in both spot and futures prices indicates strong market demand for silver amid supply constraints and low inventories.

City-wise rates

Silver prices across major Indian cities

In India, silver prices remained largely uniform across major cities with only minor variations due to local taxes, jeweler margins, and logistics costs. As of today, Chennai and Hyderabad recorded the highest price at ₹2,73,900 per kilogram while Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bangalore and Pune all had a price tag of ₹2,50,900 per kilogram. Ahmedabad and Vadodara also matched this rate for one kilogram of silver.