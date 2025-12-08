The white metal traded at around $58.50 per ounce

Silver prices near all-time high: Here we decode why

Silver prices have surged to nearly an all-time high, bolstered by a major uptick in exchange-traded fund (ETF) inflows. The white metal traded at around $58.50 per ounce, just a dollar shy of its previous session's record peak. Last week alone, silver-backed ETFs saw their total holdings increase by nearly 590 tons, a clear indication that investors are betting on the continuation of this rally.