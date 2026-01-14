Spot silver rose over 3% to cross the record $90 per ounce level

Silver prices soar past $90/ounce for first time ever

By Mudit Dube 02:31 pm Jan 14, 202602:31 pm

Silver prices have hit a new high, crossing the $90 per ounce mark for the first time in history. The surge comes on the back of weaker-than-expected US inflation data and ongoing geopolitical tensions. Spot silver rose over 3% to cross the record $90 per ounce level. The precious metal has been on a strong upward trajectory since late last year, outperforming even gold with a nearly 150% increase amid an October short squeeze and supply constraints.